The Key To Cutting Paper-Thin Beef Carpaccio At Home

Carpaccio is a beloved Italian delicacy renowned for its delicate flavors and, most important, refined presentation. It's the kind of thing many of us relish in fine dining establishments, where highly trained chefs skillfully plate beautiful presentations garnished with tender greens, fragrant herbs, and pungent cheeses. It's so simple, but it seems so elegant. And it's not a wonder, given its pedigree.

The famed antipasti first appeared at Harry's Bar, a legendary (still-extant) restaurant in Venice. As the story goes, restaurateur Giuseppe Cipriani created the dish for the Countess Amalia Nani Mocenigo, whose doctor instructed her to avoid cooked meats. Cipriani named the bright-red dish of raw beef after famous Italian Renaissance painter Vittore Carpaccio, who was known for employing bold colors in his paintings, including excessive use of the color red.

But its red color is only part of the proof the beef is ready to be enjoyed. To serve flawless beef carpaccio, you must achieve those perfectly thin slices. And as it turns out, it's easy enough to recreate this culinary experience at home. The key to making paper-thin beef carpaccio in your own kitchen is freezing your high-quality beef tenderloin before slicing.