How To Buy Meat For Impressive Homemade Steak Tartare

Steak tartare (sometimes called beef tartare) has become a staple on all sorts of restaurant menus, far beyond the types of French restaurants that have always served it. But if you're tempted to recreate this dish at home, you'll need to be careful and attentive when buying the meat for steak tartare. Obviously, you'll want to source high-quality meat so you have a flavorful dish. More importantly, though, since you're working with raw meat that has a higher risk for causing food poisoning, you'll want to seek out meat that has the lowest likelihood of containing pathogens like E.coli that would otherwise be killed off in the cooking process.

The first step is choosing where to buy your meat. Going to a specialty butcher would be a wise idea, rather than just picking up meat from the supermarket. You'll generally find higher quality meat in a butcher shop (although naturally, the quality varies between stores), as compared to a supermarket, where meat is sourced from lower-grade factory farms and tends to be less fresh (for example, sitting on the refrigerator shelf for a while). The high quantity of meat moving through both factory farms and supermarkets leaves open more room for contamination, versus a butcher shop, where it'll likely be handled more carefully and with lower likelihood of cross-contamination.