How To Turn Your Tacos Into Mini Taco Bell-Inspired Crunchwraps
It's no secret that America has fallen victim to the fast-paced and inexpensive experience of Taco Bell, as even country singer Dolly Parton has a favorite menu item to order at the iconic fast food restaurant. While the convenience of a fast food drive-thru is great for anyone who doesn't have the time to make a homemade dinner, the truth is that the delicious taste of a Taco Bell crunchwrap can easily be replicated at home with just a few easy steps (and can even be made vegan). For a more exciting meal, it's easy to turn taco night into mini crunchwrap night with taco ingredients.
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme is a fairly simple concept that replicates the ingredients of an average taco, including seasoned beef, tomatoes, lettuce, nacho cheese, and sour cream. What makes the item so unique — and what keeps loyal Taco Bell fans coming back — is the tostada shell on the inside and the grilled soft flour shell that encases the crunchwrap. While a freshly folded crunchwrap may look a little complicated to the average eye, an at-home recipe is easy and delicious. While each chef can choose their favorite ingredients, the key to creating homemade mini crunchwraps is all in the way it's prepared.
Preparing homemade mini Taco Bell crunchwraps and the perfect pairings
Because of the mini wrap's small size, instead of using a tostada shell, many recipes opt for round tortilla chips alongside the filling. After preparing your ingredients, it's as simple as combining and cooking as you would any normal soft-shell taco. Another key point to creating your own crunchwrap is its folded-up edges and flat, golden-brown face. Getting the perfectly cooked tortilla can be done by putting olive oil in a skillet and letting each side fry for around one to two minutes.
For an even more authentic fast food experience, the tasty wraps can be paired with a Mountain Dew Baja Blast (a soda flavor created specifically for Taco Bell restaurants in 2004). Or whip up an at-home version of popular Taco Bell side dishes, like the heavily seasoned Nacho Fries or classic Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.
While the drive-thru may be a very tempting option for a quick and tasty dinner, a homemade crunchwrap is a creative take on the average taco night and can wow guests in only a simple few steps. Despite the fact that its appearance may make the meal look a little complicated, a dozen mini crunchwraps could be on the table faster than you can hand the cashier your card to pay for your fast food tacos.