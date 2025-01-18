The Best Way To Reheat Apple Pie For Later
Apple pie is a humble treat that attracts fans of all generations. Yet whether you serve pie à la mode, with a slice of cheddar on top, or straight-up, unless you have a big group around a table, you may wind up with leftovers. Of course, that's never a bad thing because who doesn't want more pie? But it does beg the question of how to return it to the warm-from-the-oven glory of its first moments.
It's true that a microwave can do the work (and fast), but it won't help you avoid the major pie pitfall (and one of the most common pie crust mistakes) of a soggy bottom. Plus, it can be uneven. Instead, if you have a little time and patience, the best method is the original one — to return it to the conventional oven from which it came.
Just preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, rest your dessert on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and pop it in. A quick 15 to 20 minutes should do the trick for an entire pie, while 3 to 5 minutes will give you a super satisfying single slice that will most closely mimic the fresh-baked experience. That said, if your oven is tied up when the craving strikes, there are multiple alternate ways to reheat your pie that will help you at least get close to that standard.
More methods for reheating apple pie
A toaster oven will work similarly to your conventional one (and at the same temp); Just keep an eye on your pie after about 10 minutes since a toaster oven works a bit faster — and burning can be a risk. An air fryer can get the job done in even less time — about five minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit (or up to seven, depending on the strength of your appliance). Keep in mind that this rapid heating can result in filling spillage (A true shame, especially if you've worked hard to make a superior apple pie filling with sour cream), so wrapping a slice in foil will prevent making a heartbreaking mess. For a whole pie, it might take closer to ten minutes, and it's best to set the pie on a heatproof plate.
If you don't have any newfangled equipment, you can also reheat your pie right on the stovetop. Grab a griddle or cast iron skillet, and heat it to medium-high. Pop a slice of pie right on the surface, but give it a little aluminum tent to help the hot air circulate and warm up the top of your pie and the center, too.
Of course, you can always serve your apple pie cold — and some folks may even prefer it that way. But the best strategy is to go back to your classic conventional oven to ensure that perfect just-like-day-of pie satisfaction.