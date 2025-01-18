The Best Way To Reheat Apple Pie For Later

Apple pie is a humble treat that attracts fans of all generations. Yet whether you serve pie à la mode, with a slice of cheddar on top, or straight-up, unless you have a big group around a table, you may wind up with leftovers. Of course, that's never a bad thing because who doesn't want more pie? But it does beg the question of how to return it to the warm-from-the-oven glory of its first moments.

It's true that a microwave can do the work (and fast), but it won't help you avoid the major pie pitfall (and one of the most common pie crust mistakes) of a soggy bottom. Plus, it can be uneven. Instead, if you have a little time and patience, the best method is the original one — to return it to the conventional oven from which it came.

Just preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, rest your dessert on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and pop it in. A quick 15 to 20 minutes should do the trick for an entire pie, while 3 to 5 minutes will give you a super satisfying single slice that will most closely mimic the fresh-baked experience. That said, if your oven is tied up when the craving strikes, there are multiple alternate ways to reheat your pie that will help you at least get close to that standard.