What Is Pommes Aligot And How Is It Different From Regular Mashed Potatoes?
Mashed potatoes are a dinner staple for a reason. The fluffy, buttery dish is the preferred potato preparation method for many and is the perfect companion to hearty dishes such as coq au vin, pot roast, or even a freshly broiled steak. But have you heard of pommes aligot? The cheesy, French counterpart to mashed potatoes is often compared to the classic dish and, on the surface, the two are very similar. Both pommes aligot (simply known as aligot in France) and mashed potatoes consist of a mix of potatoes combined with dairy to create a homogeneous mix. However, they are actually two very different, and distinct, foods. So, what separates pommes aligot from mashed potatoes?
For starters, pommes aligot is less focused on that starchy potato flavor that is so dominant in mashed potatoes. While both aligot and mashed potatoes combine potatoes with butter, dairy (often cream), and garlic, aligot also incorporates cheese into the mix. This cheese addition isn't just a sprinkle for flavor, but a co-lead in the flavor profile of the dish. Unlike mash, which tends to use cheese or dairy just for flavor (think cream cheese mashed potatoes), aligot relies on this large amount of cheese to contributes to its unique texture as well, which is often compared to fondue. While mashed potatoes are fluffy and creamy, aligot takes on a more elastic texture, creating a ribbon-like pull when scooped from the bowl. This is owing to both the high cheese content and the fact that pommes aligot is mixed more than mashed potatoes, which causes more starches to be released. This vigorous mixing helps the dish to achieve its flowing, dense texture.
The skinny on the stretch
Though you may not have heard of pommes aligot yet, as the dish isn't as well-known as its whipped or mashed counterpart, you should probably still give this cheesy French dish a go. Beyond its delicious, cheesy taste, aligot's delightfully stretchy texture makes it an impressive staple to offer at your next dinner party. Also known as the "ribbon of friendship," aligot is a dish often served at gatherings in France.
To make aligot, start by boiling potatoes until tender, then rice them, and combine with hot, garlic-infused cream. Then, add in butter and cheese, stirring constantly until the mixture is thick and flowing. Now, using the correct cheese is vital to achieving a perfect aligot texture. In France, tome fraîche is the cheese of choice for this dish. Tome fraîche is a fresh, raw cheese sourced from cow's milk. It has a light and creamy taste, but also has a bit of acidic tang, similar to crème fraîche. The cheese comes from the south of France and is very difficult to source outside of the country. For this reason, you'll most likely have to use a different type of cheese. Common tome fraiche replacements include a combination of mozzarella and Gruyere. Mozzarella can help to replicate the fresh taste and elasticity of tome fraîche, while Gruyere adds in a some of the distinct funk of the original cheese.