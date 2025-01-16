What Is Pommes Aligot And How Is It Different From Regular Mashed Potatoes?

Mashed potatoes are a dinner staple for a reason. The fluffy, buttery dish is the preferred potato preparation method for many and is the perfect companion to hearty dishes such as coq au vin, pot roast, or even a freshly broiled steak. But have you heard of pommes aligot? The cheesy, French counterpart to mashed potatoes is often compared to the classic dish and, on the surface, the two are very similar. Both pommes aligot (simply known as aligot in France) and mashed potatoes consist of a mix of potatoes combined with dairy to create a homogeneous mix. However, they are actually two very different, and distinct, foods. So, what separates pommes aligot from mashed potatoes?

For starters, pommes aligot is less focused on that starchy potato flavor that is so dominant in mashed potatoes. While both aligot and mashed potatoes combine potatoes with butter, dairy (often cream), and garlic, aligot also incorporates cheese into the mix. This cheese addition isn't just a sprinkle for flavor, but a co-lead in the flavor profile of the dish. Unlike mash, which tends to use cheese or dairy just for flavor (think cream cheese mashed potatoes), aligot relies on this large amount of cheese to contributes to its unique texture as well, which is often compared to fondue. While mashed potatoes are fluffy and creamy, aligot takes on a more elastic texture, creating a ribbon-like pull when scooped from the bowl. This is owing to both the high cheese content and the fact that pommes aligot is mixed more than mashed potatoes, which causes more starches to be released. This vigorous mixing helps the dish to achieve its flowing, dense texture.