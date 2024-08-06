What Makes Cottage Cheese Cookie Dough Edible?

We can all remember making cookies as kids and licking the beaters, right? E. coli be damned; childhood memories were being made. Whether it was lemon shortbreads, snickerdoodles, classic chocolate chip, peanut butter, or butter cookies, the allure of that raw cookie dough was always present. Of course, we've grown up and realized that while cookie dough may be delicious, eating it raw isn't a good move. Numerous companies have come up with a workaround and introduced edible cookie dough to the market. These tubs and containers of delight — found in the dairy sections of most grocery stores — are not meant to be transformed into cookies. Rather, they're made to be consumed with a spoon, as one would with the traditional dough — just a little more safely.

If, however, you're not able to go to the market and find a tub of ready-to-eat edible cookie dough, you can make your own at home with a few pretty basic ingredients. Using cottage cheese and almond flour in lieu of the ingredients that have to be cooked can conjure up a delicious dessert.