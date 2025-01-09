The Iconic Restaurants Destroyed By The LA Wildfires
In Southern California, a combination of dry conditions and intense winds have caused several fires to spread uncontrollably across the Los Angeles area, with the first starting on Tuesday morning. So far, the five active fires have affected Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, and the Hollywood Hills, and firefighters are still struggling to contain them. Thousands of residents have had to flee their homes, and at least five people have died as a result of the fires. The losses are personal and immeasurable, collapsing the lives of many of those who call these cities home. Along with these deeply painful losses, many iconic establishments across the area have also been impacted, and several have been destroyed. This includes many of LA's notable restaurants along the Pacific Coast Highway.
One such restaurant is the famous Reel Inn, a seafood restaurant located in Malibu at the foot of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The restaurant opened in 1986 and has been serving the community for over three decades, is considered one of the many amazing seafood restaurants across Los Angeles. Reel Inn was confirmed destroyed in the Palisades Fire by owners Teddy and Andy Leonard, who shared on the restaurant's Instagram that all of the staff were safe. Other Malibu restaurants destroyed by the ongoing fire include Cholada Thai, which first opened in 2000, and Moonshadows, which has offered oceanfront dining since 1966. Additionally, Rosenthal Winery's tasting room, known for its beachy vibes and selection of California wines, is also confirmed to have been destroyed on January 7, 2025.
Uncontained fires and more potential losses
The loss of these beloved establishments is, of course, not the final tally of damages caused by the ongoing fires blazing across Los Angeles. As of the morning of January 9, 2025, several of the fires, including the Palisades Fire, which has grown to over 17,000 acres, per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, are burning without any effective containment, despite the ongoing efforts of over 7,500 firefighters. As of this morning, 2,000 buildings have been burned and at least 130,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate the area. Additionally, over 300,000 people in the Los Angeles area are currently without power. Los Angeles favorite Pink's Hot Dogs is currently safe from damage, but posted their concern on Instagram, warning Los Angeles residents to "...stay safe, take care of yourselves, and your loved ones."
Several other treasured Los Angeles locations have already been destroyed, including the beloved Bunny Museum in Altadena which has been open since 1998. Cherished by locals and tourists alike, the museum featured bunny sculptures and memorabilia. The destruction of the Bunny Museum, along with restaurants such as the Reel Inn, is a deep and personal loss to hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles residents, many of whom have called the area home for generations.