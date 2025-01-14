The Costco Bakery Item You Need For Breakfast Sandwiches
Your morning breakfast sandwich has quite a bit of pressure on it. It needs to be delicious and satisfying — a complete meal, really — and be easily portable; a one-hander, if you will. If it can be memorable, too, well, shoot, that might almost be too much to ask of a morning snack. Thankfully, Costco morning buns exist, and they are just the thing you need to make your sandwich a one-hand wonder and delish, to boot. With sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest to flavor them, they're a little like a cinnamon-roll-croissant mash-up. They have all the spices and the zest of the best cinnamon rolls combined with the flaky goodness of croissants.
As far as building the sandwich goes, a slathering of butter or mayo sets the stage for the sweet, savory combo that is to follow. Or if you're really brave and want the sandwich to have a sweet-and-spicy zip to it, add Dijon mustard to create a pairing that's similar to a cinnamon mustard dip.
What you put on top of the condiments is up to you. But if you're stumped for ideas, the usual suspects — ham, sausage, bacon, or even smoked salmon or lox, plus cheese and eggs — offer a good place to start. If you're open to trying a sophisticated and interesting flavor combination, add sliced tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, and avocado to the sandwich to make it even more memorable.
Using Costco morning buns for sandwiches
Because Costco pastries, like the morning bun, can be made from croissant dough, you should keep some things in mind. Croissants become rock-like fairly quickly; Stale croissants work as croutons, but become less friendly to sandwiches. Because they're made with croissant dough, morning buns can also become basically oversized pastry pebbles within a couple of days. In light of that, if you want to use the morning buns for your sandwich, use them within one to two days of their "best by" date. Otherwise, you may get a stale sandwich.
However, if your morning rolls are already past their date, you can still perk up your bread. A spritz of water plus a four-minute stint (two minutes on each side) in an air fryer set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit returns the bread to life. You can try other methods to heat them back up, like the microwave or the oven, though the air fryer will likely be your best bet.
And finally, even if your Costco morning roll isn't stale and hard, a few minutes in the air fryer creates a soft-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside texture that makes biting into this breakfast sandwich a flavor and texture juxtaposition you won't want to start your day without.