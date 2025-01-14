The Costco Bakery Item You Need For Breakfast Sandwiches

Your morning breakfast sandwich has quite a bit of pressure on it. It needs to be delicious and satisfying — a complete meal, really — and be easily portable; a one-hander, if you will. If it can be memorable, too, well, shoot, that might almost be too much to ask of a morning snack. Thankfully, Costco morning buns exist, and they are just the thing you need to make your sandwich a one-hand wonder and delish, to boot. With sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest to flavor them, they're a little like a cinnamon-roll-croissant mash-up. They have all the spices and the zest of the best cinnamon rolls combined with the flaky goodness of croissants.

As far as building the sandwich goes, a slathering of butter or mayo sets the stage for the sweet, savory combo that is to follow. Or if you're really brave and want the sandwich to have a sweet-and-spicy zip to it, add Dijon mustard to create a pairing that's similar to a cinnamon mustard dip.

What you put on top of the condiments is up to you. But if you're stumped for ideas, the usual suspects — ham, sausage, bacon, or even smoked salmon or lox, plus cheese and eggs — offer a good place to start. If you're open to trying a sophisticated and interesting flavor combination, add sliced tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, and avocado to the sandwich to make it even more memorable.