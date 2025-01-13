3 Ways To Use Flat Champagne

Champagne is so much more than just a sparkling wine. It is a drink of choice for celebrations, with its iconic pop upon being opened, as well as a key ingredient for several cocktails like mimosas or the French 75. For many, it is the bubbly beverage of choice for special occasions.

However, there is one downside to Champagne: Eventually, it becomes less fizzy over time, especially once it has been opened. Just because Champagne has gone flat, doesn't mean it must necessarily be tossed out completely. Flat Champagne can easily be used in cooking, fermenting, and even making drinks. It might not be as traditional as simply pouring a glass of bubbly, but flat Champagne is actually more versatile than most would think.

Of course, there are ways to avoid flat Champagne and make it last longer, like not storing it in the refrigerator. Unfortunately, it is somewhat inevitable that Champagne will become flat over the course of enough time. At the very least, it is comforting to know that going flat doesn't necessarily equal being entirely useless when it comes to Champagne.