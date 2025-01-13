3 Ways To Use Flat Champagne
Champagne is so much more than just a sparkling wine. It is a drink of choice for celebrations, with its iconic pop upon being opened, as well as a key ingredient for several cocktails like mimosas or the French 75. For many, it is the bubbly beverage of choice for special occasions.
However, there is one downside to Champagne: Eventually, it becomes less fizzy over time, especially once it has been opened. Just because Champagne has gone flat, doesn't mean it must necessarily be tossed out completely. Flat Champagne can easily be used in cooking, fermenting, and even making drinks. It might not be as traditional as simply pouring a glass of bubbly, but flat Champagne is actually more versatile than most would think.
Of course, there are ways to avoid flat Champagne and make it last longer, like not storing it in the refrigerator. Unfortunately, it is somewhat inevitable that Champagne will become flat over the course of enough time. At the very least, it is comforting to know that going flat doesn't necessarily equal being entirely useless when it comes to Champagne.
Sweet and savory, hot and cold
Flat Champagne can be used in many ways depending on personal preference. One of the easiest ways to use it is to make drinks; even though the Champagne is no longer bubbly, it can still make an excellent addition to cocktails. For example, flat Champagne can be used to make homemade orange and wine liqueur, which can then be used to make cocktails like a sidecar.
Alternatively, flat Champagne can be heated with sugar to make syrup for cocktails or frozen into ice cubes and later added to cocktails. On the flip side, ingredients can be added to flat Champagne, like aromatics, to turn it into something new. This breathes new life, as well as flavor, into flat Champagne.
Last but definitely not least, flat Champagne can be used in cooking. Not many think of using Champagne in cooking, but it works well in seafood dishes in particular. Champagne can also be cooked into desserts, like puddings, and works well with butter or creamy based dishes.