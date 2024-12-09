How Many Shots Of Espresso Are In A Nespresso Vertuo Pod?

With a few exceptions, you can be sure a regular Nespresso Vertuo pod contains at least one shot of espresso. For reference, a single shot contains about 40 milliliters of espresso (that's just under 3 tablespoons), while a double shot contains around 80. The good thing is that any pod that contains a double shot explicitly says so on the packaging, like their Unforgettable Double Espresso or the Double Espresso Scuro. Others that have a double shot include the Bianco Doppio and Double Espresso Dolce, so you know which pods to choose if you need that extra boost.

That said, a single or double shot doesn't necessarily dictate the amount of caffeine in a pod. That exact number varies based on the type of bean and the quantity of ground coffee used to prepare the cup, though more coffee often equals more caffeine. And don't be fooled. The intensity level of a pod is all about flavor, not caffeine. For example, a single shot of espresso usually packs around 64 milligrams of caffeine. But if you're looking for the pod with the highest amount of caffeine, check out the Vertuo Espresso Diavolitto, which has a staggering 150 milligrams of caffeine per cup. Of course, if you're just looking for better flavor, preheating your water is the Nespresso hack you need for effortlessly better coffee. And it goes without saying that you should learn how to clean your Nespresso coffee machine to maintain that perfect flavor over time.