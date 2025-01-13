What Is Hazmat Whiskey, And Why Would You Even Want It?

The American whiskey world is currently abuzz because the federal government finally approved American single malt (made from 100% malted barley) as a legally defined style of whiskey, like bourbon. But there are other, less formal kinds of this alcohol that will probably never become legal canon, including high-proof "hazmat" whiskey. Hazmat?

If you haven't heard of hazmat-style whiskey, don't feel bad. There aren't a lot of brands highlighting it ... yet. But it's definitely becoming more prevalent. Essentially, "hazmat" is an insider term to describe whiskeys bottled at or above 140 proof (70% alcohol by volume). To put that in perspective, most distilled spirits are bottled at 80 to 100 proof. The idea behind the name is that spirits below 70% ABV can be legally packed in your checked airplane luggage, but anything above that is considered a hazardous material (hence "hazmat"). These very high-proof whiskeys informally earned the moniker over a decade ago, but in the past couple of years, it seems more brands are embracing the term and encouraging whiskey fans to go big and go bold.

Most whiskey comes off the still somewhere around the 100- to 140-proof level, but these numbers can vary quite a bit. By law, most official categories like bourbon, rye, and the new American single malt cannot be distilled above 160 proof, and most must enter the barrel for aging below 125 proof (adding water brings down the proof). So where do these extra strong beasts come from?