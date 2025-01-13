How To Repurpose Leftover Salad Into A Tasty Meal

Salad can stand on its own as a meal or make the ultimate side dish. If you're making a quick salad at home, you can load it with any toppings you love, like protein, fruit, and a little cheese. But if you have leftover salad and aren't in the mood to eat the same thing two days in a row, you can repurpose it into another delicious meal.

Salad pizza is a dish that doesn't get enough credit for how delicious it is. If you've ever seen a pizza topped with fresh arugula or spinach, then it's pretty similar to what you can do with a salad. There's no need to even make it from scratch — just buy any frozen pizza (though you should make sure the toppings, if any, pair well with the leftover salad flavors), then cook it according to package instructions. Once it's done, top it with the leftover salad before slicing it, then dig in. You could even transform the frozen pizza crust with some seasoning to give your leftover salad-topped pie a bit more flair. The same idea works for fresh or frozen flatbreads as well. Or, you can repurpose salad into other meals too, such as sandwiches and wraps.