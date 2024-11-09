The Burger Bun Swap That Gives You The Fresh Taste Of Bruschetta In Each Bite

Buns, a juicy beef patty, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, and mustard is a tried-and-true burger formula that needs no fixing. But although your standard-issue burger is a picture-perfect prototype, reinventing it can yield exciting results. The next time you're tired of the humdrum burger routine, infuse the American classic with an Italian favorite by swapping your buns for juicy, garden-fresh tomato slices.

Bruschetta is an Italian appetizer consisting of a crusty slice of grilled bread that's topped with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil (and sometimes balsamic vinaigrette, cheese, and cured meats). By exchanging your buns for tomato slices and topping your burger with Bruschetta-inspired toppings, you can enjoy the classic taste of an all-American burger with an Italian flair. Although tomatoes may already have a spot in your typical burger roster, using them as buns gives you an even bigger, brighter, and tangier tomato taste that complements the burger's savory elements. At first bite, the ripe, tender, and juicy tomato gives way to the gritty, meaty machismo of a burger bun, facilitating a more dynamic and varied mouthfeel.

For a smaller bite, use thin slices of tomato to bookend your burger. For a sturdier, more robust burger, slice a tomato in half, remove the stem, and use the two halves as buns. Beefsteak, Heirloom, and vine-ripened tomatoes are all excellent varieties to use as burger buns. They are delicious, and they are also large enough to hold together your meat and toppings.