What To Keep In Mind When Cooking With Hardneck And Softneck Garlic

Even though it's practically ubiquitous in savory dishes, cooking with garlic presents more complexities than you might realize. This beloved seasoning agent is available to purchase in many forms — as whole bulbs, pre-peeled cloves, diced and preserved in jars, or as a fine powder — but it always starts its life in the bulb state. Not all bulbs of garlic are identical, however. There are actually two groups of garlic varieties, hardneck and softneck, and though both of their plants are made up of cloves, they crucially differ in structure.

As the name implies, hardneck varieties of garlic have a hard stalk in their center, with cloves surrounding this stiff "neck." Softnecks, on the other hand, have a malleable stalk that won't even noticeably appear if you horizontally slice a bulb. They tend to grow in different climates and have different strengths and weaknesses when it comes to cooking. Even if you've never given garlic varieties any previous thought, learning how to distinguish between these two main types — and which is better suited for your kitchen — will take your culinary knowledge to the next level.