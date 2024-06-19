Melissa Clark's Tip For Freezing Sauces Saves A Ton Of Freezer Space

Is your freezer full of bags and containers and boxes threatening to topple out every time you open the door? If you're risking your toes each time you go in for an ice cream sandwich — or if you're just running out of space and contemplating a chest freezer each time you wander through Costco — it's probably time to level up your freezer Tetris skills. It's time to flat-pack your sauces.

Advertisement

On her show, Rachel Ray spoke with food columnist and cookbook author Melissa Clark and got a great tip for saving space: Freeze the liquid in a quarter sheet pan so it freezes into a small and flat shape, and then transfer it into an airtight bag. This will allow you to stack multiple bags of sauce, soup, broth, or other liquids one atop another, taking up way less space in the freezer.

This method has other advantages, too: With more surface area, the sauce will freeze more quickly, which better maintains the proper temperatures of your freezer. The flat disk of frozen sauce cuts down on air-to-food contact as it sits in the freezer, preventing more egregious freezer burn. And, of course, it also creates a much more stable stacking surface, so you're much less likely to have a icy, rock hard something-or-other topple out and launch at your toes.

Advertisement