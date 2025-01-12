Effortlessly Add Flavor To Fish With One Store-Bought Ingredient

Fish is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. It's a little more delicate than other types of meat, but it's easy to impart flavor into your fish dish. It pairs well with bright, citrusy ingredients like lemon juice, so searing fish in an herby lemon butter or serving it with a lemon wedge is not uncommon. But if you're looking for another acidic flavor with citrus undertones, try cooking your fish right in the pan with some salsa.

Salsa has plenty of ingredients that pair well with lighter, milder fish such as cod or salmon. The trick, though, is to let the fish sear on its own in a pan before adding the salsa; this helps the fillet get that crispy exterior. Once the fish is seared, let it finish cooking in the salsa, which will build delicious flavor. Then, serve it right along with the warm salsa. This dish can be done with your favorite store-bought salsa, but if you make a homemade version, you can control the flavor even more.