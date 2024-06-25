How You Can Use Tomato Soup As A Sauce Substitute

If you get a craving for a large bowl of delicious spaghetti but are short on pasta sauce, you can turn to other ingredients in your pantry to save the day. Tomato soup can become a substitute for tomato sauce with some adjustments to coax out the best flavor and texture.

Advertisement

Tomato soup is typically runnier than sauces, which is the main thing you'll need to adjust when turning it into sauce. If it is too watery, it will puddle in the bottom of your bowl instead of coating your pasta. Start by only using a little bit of tomato soup and mixing it with pasta water, which includes starch from the cooked pasta to thicken the soup.

If it needs to be even thicker, add ingredients like cornstarch or flour, which change the consistency. Mix the cornstarch or flour with water until it dissolves, then add this slurry mixture into the soup, stirring until it is incorporated and the soup starts to thicken. It should work quickly, and the soup will thicken even faster after it comes to a boil.

Advertisement

Stirring in tomato paste is another surefire way to thicken the soup into a more sauce-like consistency without changing the flavor very much. Adding cream will also thicken the soup, but be ready for a dramatic change in flavor. Stirring in heavy cream will create a creamy tomato sauce that works well in dishes like penne alla vodka or baked pasta casseroles.