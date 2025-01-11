Take A Page From Nebraska's Book For An Iconic Upgrade On Your Grilled Cheese

Few foods pack in simple deliciousness quite like grilled cheese. A foundation of only two ingredients produces a marvelous texture, with that perfect contrast of gooey cheese and crispy toasted bread. Yet perhaps you've tried all the tips for the crispiest grilled cheese under the sun and want to take the creation to the next level. Well, turn to a Nebraskan classic for inspiration and craft the cheese Frenchee.

To recreate this regional favorite, throw the sandwich into the deep fryer. Sure, it may sound a bit overboard, but take one bite, and the result impresses. Combine the classic composition of cheese and bread, perhaps slathered with mayo instead of butter. Next, slice the sandwich into triangles, then drench each piece in egg and cover it in corn flakes — because when is too much crunchiness a problem? Deep fry for around three to four minutes, and you'll end up with a golden, crispy, and cheesy delight. Serve on its own, with pickles, or alongside fries to really dip into the fast-casual vibes. It's a dish that hits the same notes as the comforting original, but contained in a different eye-catching, extra crispy form.