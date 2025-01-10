Why Butter Is The Key For Crispy Turkey Skin

When it comes to roasting a turkey, preparation is key. Turkey meat tends to be dryer and more bland than other meat types, so if you can give it a moisture boost and enhance its flavor, it will make the meat more palatable. Beyond the meat, there is also turkey skin, which, when nice and crispy, is the best part of the whole bird. If you want the crispiest skin possible — as well as a turkey that's not too dry or flavorless — then you have to add some butter into the mix.

Butter makes everything better. In the turkey's case, the fat from the butter helps to crisp up that turkey skin while the bird cooks, similarly to how hot oil helps fried foods get a crispy coating. Next time you're planning to cook a turkey, don't be shy with the butter. Lather softened butter all over the turkey's skin, as well as underneath it. The butter under the skin is what will be absorbed by the meat, while the top layer of butter creates that skin's crispy texture. It's truly a do-it-all ingredient.