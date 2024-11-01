Was Stride Gum Discontinued?

Even though many aren't vocal about it, internet users still think about this iconic gum from time to time. It showed up on the subreddit r/nostalgia only two years ago by a user sharing their favorite flavors. Those who replied claim that they haven't thought about it in years, remembering that others in grade school told them that they didn't need to remove the wrapper and could eat it with the gum, which is not true. Gum wrappers should never be consumed.

For those who live in the United States, Canada, or Europe and miss their favorite flavor, it may be a little complicated to get your hands on it. While you can still find select flavors in nearby convenience stores and gas stations, some may only be found online (whether ordered from a secondhand seller or, as a Reddit user put it, "that one shady fella off eBay"). While the company has claimed that you can ask any manager to order some to their shop, those who have a craving often resort to other means (usually buying a different brand and trying to find one that replicates the flavorful experience of Stride, like 5 Gum or Trident).