Was Stride Gum Discontinued?
In 2006, Mondelēz International introduced Stride Gum, a long-lasting, sugar-free treat sold across the globe. Today, despite the love shared by many during the gum's glory days, information on the product is sparse. In fact, when users visit the company's former website, "stridegum.com," they are redirected to a Tumblr page with nothing but a few advertisements and some Stride-related video clips. While those in China and Australia can still have a flavorful experience with Stride Gum, those in the United States, Canada, and Europe lost that privilege in 2019. So, what happened?
After Stride 2.0 launched in 2011, a rebrand of both the recipe and the wrapping after Kraft Foods obtained the brand, its sales plummeted and the product was subsequently taken off the shelves when the company decided to focus on other tasty treats. Because of this swift removal, any documentation about the gum from this time is hard to come by.
Where to get Stride Gum today
Even though many aren't vocal about it, internet users still think about this iconic gum from time to time. It showed up on the subreddit r/nostalgia only two years ago by a user sharing their favorite flavors. Those who replied claim that they haven't thought about it in years, remembering that others in grade school told them that they didn't need to remove the wrapper and could eat it with the gum, which is not true. Gum wrappers should never be consumed.
For those who live in the United States, Canada, or Europe and miss their favorite flavor, it may be a little complicated to get your hands on it. While you can still find select flavors in nearby convenience stores and gas stations, some may only be found online (whether ordered from a secondhand seller or, as a Reddit user put it, "that one shady fella off eBay"). While the company has claimed that you can ask any manager to order some to their shop, those who have a craving often resort to other means (usually buying a different brand and trying to find one that replicates the flavorful experience of Stride, like 5 Gum or Trident).