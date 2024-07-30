There's A Safer Way To Open Canned Foods

When we think of modern-day innovations that have benefitted humanity, canned foods are one of them. From the convenience of faster meal preparation and affordable ingredients in and out of season to the ease of storage and extended shelf life, canned foods are one reliable pantry staple. However, when it comes to opening these cans, it's crucial to think about your safety as you try to access the food contents inside. Sure, using a can opener is ideal, and arguably better than applying non-conventional methods like stabbing the metal lid with a knife or using a spoon to open your can. However, there's a traditional way of using the opener, and another safer way.

The traditional method is what most of us know and use. Let's call it the top-cut method. You position the opener upright and press its handles together for a firm grip on the lid. This way, as you turn the crank, the circular blade cuts the metal plate on top of the can along its circumference. The alternative way of using a can opener (we'll call it the side-cut) involves positioning the opener horizontally. The circular blade, in this case, gets positioned on the side of the can right below the canister's lip, and that's where you make the cut all around. So why is the second method safer, you ask?