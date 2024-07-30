There's A Safer Way To Open Canned Foods
When we think of modern-day innovations that have benefitted humanity, canned foods are one of them. From the convenience of faster meal preparation and affordable ingredients in and out of season to the ease of storage and extended shelf life, canned foods are one reliable pantry staple. However, when it comes to opening these cans, it's crucial to think about your safety as you try to access the food contents inside. Sure, using a can opener is ideal, and arguably better than applying non-conventional methods like stabbing the metal lid with a knife or using a spoon to open your can. However, there's a traditional way of using the opener, and another safer way.
The traditional method is what most of us know and use. Let's call it the top-cut method. You position the opener upright and press its handles together for a firm grip on the lid. This way, as you turn the crank, the circular blade cuts the metal plate on top of the can along its circumference. The alternative way of using a can opener (we'll call it the side-cut) involves positioning the opener horizontally. The circular blade, in this case, gets positioned on the side of the can right below the canister's lip, and that's where you make the cut all around. So why is the second method safer, you ask?
Benefits of the side-cut method of using a can opener
With the traditional top-cut method, the metal lid usually ends up with a jagged edge, and it almost always falls into the can after getting cut. This poses a safety hazard because your fingers can easily get sliced if you're not careful when fishing out that piece of metal. By using the side-cut method, the piece of metal will have a smooth edge borrowed from the lip of the can, which eliminates the risk of slicing fingers on a jagged edge.
Besides reducing the chances of injury, the side-cut can-opening method also reduces the risk of contamination. Since the piece of metal remains attached to the can opener after being cut out, the outer (potentially dirty) surface doesn't come in contact with the food as is the case with the top-cut method. Plus, by removing the entire top part of the canister in the side-cut technique, you can use this piece of metal as a lid — place it back on top of the can to cover any remaining food in there.
Using the side-cut can-opening method is not foolproof
Though the side-cut way of opening your can is safer than the top-cut method, it still comes with a few limitations (nothing's perfect, guys). For example, while you'll have a smooth edge on the lid, the can itself ends up with a sharp edge. Therefore, you still need to take caution when handling it, but at least the risk of injury is much lower because you're not dipping your hand into the can to fish out the lid.
Secondly, if the canned food contains lots of liquid, it could spill out as you open the can using the side-cut technique. This may not be a big deal per se, but if it catches you by surprise, get ready for some cleanup you hadn't planned for. You can avoid making a mess all over your countertop or kitchen floor by positioning the can in a wide dish or plate to catch any spills while you open the can.
If you're still unsatisfied with this side-cut can-opening method, there's one other solution, but it requires you to purchase a different type of can opener that's a bit more pricey: a smooth-edge can opener. This is an improved version of the regular type of opener. It pinches the metal edges as it cuts, resulting in harmless, smooth edges on both the can and the lid.