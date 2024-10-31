The Steak Cut Texas Roadhouse May Actually Cook From Frozen

Texas Roadhouse is one of the top chain steakhouses in the country, eclipsing both LongHorn and Outback steakhouses last year with $4.8 billion in sales. Fans love its tasty steak seasoning, its fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and, of course, its hand-cut steaks that are on display at every location's entrance. But there's one cut Texas Roadhouse may actually cook from frozen: the porterhouse.

While there's no definitive proof or confirmation from the restaurant, Eat This, Not That! reported on a secondhand account from a "self-reported meat-cutter" who claimed that Texas Roadhouse's T-bone porterhouse steak arrives at the restaurant pre-cut and frozen. A Reddit user who identifies as an employee of the chain also reported frozen porterhouse steaks, with another chiming in to say that it comes that way because Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a bone saw (a report from another location also blamed the frozen porterhouse on lack of a bone saw).