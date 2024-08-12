The Most Perfect Cuts Of Steak According To Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain knew a thing or two about beef. Even after his death in 2018, the chef, author, and world traveler is a guiding light for many home cooks looking to level up their culinary game (or simply look cooler when ordering at restaurants). His opinions on food hold some serious weight with foodies worldwide, and everything from his favorite fast food burger (In-N-Out's Double Double) to his favorite Parisian restaurant (Le Dôme Café) have been recorded as gospel.
If you're an admiring home cook, globetrotter, or dining enthusiast, you might be interested in knowing what Bourdain's favorite cut of steak was — and you're in luck. Bourdain had a clear favorite. According to a 2016 interview with Insider Tech, Bourdain preferred cuts taken from the rib of the cow. These cuts, according to Bourdain, have the best combination of fat, flavor, and tender texture. Along with rib cuts, Bourdain also suggested sirloin cuts, as they generally have a good mix of fat content and lean texture.
Rib cuts reign supreme
Anthony Bourdain didn't mince words when outlining his reason for preferring rib cut steaks. He noted that rib cuts are a great steak choice, as they are "...a perfect mix of fat and lean." His second favorite cut was the comparably tender and flavorful sirloin steak. But what makes a rib cut steak, and why is it so soft and flavorful? Rib cut steaks come from the front of the cow, near the ribs (naturally). They tend to have a good amount of marbling, mixing fat content with flavor. These cuts have a distinct and delicious taste. Like rib cuts, sirloins also have good marbling and a tender texture that delivers plenty of beefy flavor, perfect for ordering at a restaurant (or cooking yourself). Bourdain had some very specific recommendations for ordering steak. Specifically, he suggested ordering prime rib, entrecôte, rib steak, or côte de bœuf.
Bourdain advised that other cuts such as brisket, flank, and chuck are perfect choices for those after great flavor. However, he also noted that these steaks are much tougher. However, proper preparation and cooking can more than make up for these textural shortcomings. You just need to slow cook tougher cuts of beef at lower temperatures. A good brisket is wasted on the grill, after all.
Toss the tenderloin
Now to take the bitter with the sweet. Anthony Bourdain was known for his strong opinions, and this certainly extended to his views on steak. While he very much enjoyed rib and sirloin cuts, Bourdain had very little patience for tenderloin steaks. Essentially long tubes of lean, tender meat, tenderloin cuts come from the back of the animal. High end filet mignon comes from this area, and it is a popular choice on many steak house menus.
However, Bourdain staunchly warned against falling for the cut's tender appeal. "Within the industry, it is a joke," Bourdain warned in his 2016 Insider Tech interview. "It is looked down on by chefs," he continued, adding that "we never order it." He did note that the cut is "tender, but most chefs, most professionals, and most people who deal with meat on a daily basis find this to be, in fact, the most boring, uninteresting piece of meat on the animal." So there you have it. Avoid the filet mignon if you're looking to eat like the late, great Anthony Bourdain. Of course, Bourdain was all for individual thinking, so if filet mignon is your thing, go for it.