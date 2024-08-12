The Most Perfect Cuts Of Steak According To Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain knew a thing or two about beef. Even after his death in 2018, the chef, author, and world traveler is a guiding light for many home cooks looking to level up their culinary game (or simply look cooler when ordering at restaurants). His opinions on food hold some serious weight with foodies worldwide, and everything from his favorite fast food burger (In-N-Out's Double Double) to his favorite Parisian restaurant (Le Dôme Café) have been recorded as gospel.

Advertisement

If you're an admiring home cook, globetrotter, or dining enthusiast, you might be interested in knowing what Bourdain's favorite cut of steak was — and you're in luck. Bourdain had a clear favorite. According to a 2016 interview with Insider Tech, Bourdain preferred cuts taken from the rib of the cow. These cuts, according to Bourdain, have the best combination of fat, flavor, and tender texture. Along with rib cuts, Bourdain also suggested sirloin cuts, as they generally have a good mix of fat content and lean texture.