The Best Cut Of Chicken For Soup Is Not Chicken Breast
With soup season comes a plethora of options. While you can tuck into bowls of trendy lasagna soup or cheesy French onion, nothing beats the timeless comfort of a classic chicken soup.
When it comes to making the best chicken soup, chicken thighs are the undisputed winner — ideally with the bones in. Unlike chicken breasts, which can dry out when cooked for a long time, chicken thighs remain tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. This makes them the perfect choice for slow-simmering soups, as they maintain their juiciness even after hours of gurgling away on the stove. Those oily bubbles that slip across the surface of soups? They're the hallmark of top-tier flavor in soup, and chicken thighs will help you achieve that. The fat content in thighs contributes to the depth of the soup's flavor, providing a satisfying and hearty base.
The bones in chicken thighs contain collagen that boneless breasts lack. When cooked down, the collagen releases into the broth, creating a rich, silky texture absolutely suffused with poultry flavor, taking your soup from merely good to gourmet. Plus, the fat and bones are packed with nutrients like iron, zinc, and B vitamins, as well as gelatin and amino acids that boost your immune system. So, with chicken thighs, your chicken soup might actually help combat that stubborn cold.
Another win: Chicken thighs are typically cheaper than chicken breasts, so they're great on a budget. The combination of tenderness, flavor, and the ability to create a tasty, nutrient-rich broth makes them the perfect cut for any chicken soup recipe.
Making chicken soup with whichever cut you've got
While chicken thighs are the top pick for soup, other cuts can work if thighs aren't available. Bone-in chicken legs are a solid alternative. Much like thighs, legs have a higher fat content and can create a flavorful broth. Plus, their meat is tender and rich, and the bones will impart flavor, making them an ideal substitute when you want that same hearty texture and depth in your broth. Chicken wings are another great option, as they're similarly rich in collagen and fat. The small amount of meat on wings won't overpower the soup, allowing the broth to shine, while still adding a savory kick.
If you find yourself with leftover cooked chicken, it's easy to incorporate it into soup. Simply shred or chop the leftover meat and add it in during the last 20 to 30 minutes of cooking. This prevents the chicken from becoming tough while still infusing the soup with its delicious flavor.
When working with cuts like chicken breasts or even leftover meat, it's important to season your soup well to compensate for the lower fat content. Adding ingredients like chicken bouillon, garlic, onions, and herbs such as thyme, rosemary, or bay leaves can help elevate the flavor. You can also add a splash of lemon juice to brighten the broth and balance any richness, especially if you're using leaner cuts.