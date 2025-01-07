It's Time To Start Ordering Ice Cream Floats From McDonald's
For those who weren't fortunate enough to live during the era of five and dime stores and their requisite soda fountains, the ice cream float may be something that's missing from your flavor repertoire. And while there's no telling when prices might be what they used to be during those five and dime days, you don't have to wait for deflation to hit to try an ice cream float. If you're the secret menu type, you'll find everything you need to construct an ice cream float on your friendly neighborhood McDonald's menu.
This McDonald's secret menu hack starts with a Mickey D's softy ice cream cone and the soda of your choice. If you're going for the traditional ice cream float, then make your soda of choice the best root beer you can find. Otherwise, order your favorite carbonated beverage from the fast food chain's menu. Classic Coke is always a good option, as is Dr. Pepper or Cherry Coke.
Once you have the raw material, it's time to assemble your treat. If the liquid in your cup reaches the brim, relieve it of some of its volume by taking a few big slurps. Next, turn the cone ice cream side down and dunk it into the soda. Give the cone a good swirl in the soda, being mindful of the profusion of bubbles said dunking gives rise to. The ice cream should free itself from the confines of the cone with the swishing action, but if it doesn't, prod it with a plastic spoon until it releases from the cone and floats freely in the soda.
Other ways to enjoy an ice cream float at McDonald's
Although the tickle-your-nose fun that comes with an ice cream float is hard to beat, you don't need to limit your ice cream float hacks to just soda. Other McDonald's beverages like coffee and orange juice work for this as well. With the OJ, it's mostly business as usual. That is, you'll drink a bit of the juice so that it's not spilling over the brim of the cup and then swish the cone in it. The combo of orange juice and vanilla ice cream mimics the flavor of the Orange Julius from Dairy Queen, so if you're a fan of that, this is your chance to replicate that drink.
A McDonald's coffee float requires a little doctoring to prevent the coffee from completely melting your ice cream, (though ice cream-infused java is delish). In addition to the coffee and the ice cream, order a large cup of ice. Pour the coffee into the ice to cool it down, since Mickey D's coffee tends to be hot. Once the ice has a chance to work its magic, dip the ice cream into it and give it a swish until the ice cream takes up residence in your iced coffee.
Finally, if you'd like the coffee float to have a bit more pizzazz, consider ordering the chocolate or hot caramel sundae instead of the ice cream cone. The syrups from these desserts will top off your treat just like the soda jerk at the five and dime soda fountains used to do.