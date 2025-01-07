It's Time To Start Ordering Ice Cream Floats From McDonald's

For those who weren't fortunate enough to live during the era of five and dime stores and their requisite soda fountains, the ice cream float may be something that's missing from your flavor repertoire. And while there's no telling when prices might be what they used to be during those five and dime days, you don't have to wait for deflation to hit to try an ice cream float. If you're the secret menu type, you'll find everything you need to construct an ice cream float on your friendly neighborhood McDonald's menu.

This McDonald's secret menu hack starts with a Mickey D's softy ice cream cone and the soda of your choice. If you're going for the traditional ice cream float, then make your soda of choice the best root beer you can find. Otherwise, order your favorite carbonated beverage from the fast food chain's menu. Classic Coke is always a good option, as is Dr. Pepper or Cherry Coke.

Once you have the raw material, it's time to assemble your treat. If the liquid in your cup reaches the brim, relieve it of some of its volume by taking a few big slurps. Next, turn the cone ice cream side down and dunk it into the soda. Give the cone a good swirl in the soda, being mindful of the profusion of bubbles said dunking gives rise to. The ice cream should free itself from the confines of the cone with the swishing action, but if it doesn't, prod it with a plastic spoon until it releases from the cone and floats freely in the soda.