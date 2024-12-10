The Absolute Best Root Beer Brand Has Been Around For 100 Years

With its sweet infusion of creamy vanilla and molasses flavors and warming notes of cinnamon spice, root beer feels like a luxury soda with all the flavor it keeps packed inside. To be fair, it is a luscious elixir, so whether you enjoy it solo or in a frosted glass with vanilla ice cream, it's bound to be delicious.

While root beer is a great soda to purchase for a special occasion, there are so many brands on the shelf, and it can be hard to decide which one to pick. To help us make a good choice, Chowhound's own Jennifer Geer ranked popular brands of root beer to find out which soda was best. According to her, the absolute best root beer brand has already been around for 100 years, and that brand is IBC.

With origins in 1919, IBC has been on the soda scene for longer than most and is one of the few old-fashioned soda brands you can still buy today. With only eight ingredients inside each bottle, its simplistic recipe is its power, and Geer was impressed by how well it stood up to modern-day competitors. The drink is made with cane sugar and strikes a perfect balance between its sweet and spicy flavors. It's got notes of licorice and wintergreen, vanilla and anise, and with its wide availability, it's also one of the most accessible root beers on Geer's list.