Popcorn Is Good. Bacon Makes It Better

Whether you're seated for Hollywood's hottest new movie or enjoying a mid-day snack, popcorn is a timeless, bite-sized provision beloved by many. Although regular popcorn needs no fixing, there's nothing wrong with giving a classic snack a flavor-forward facelift. Enter bacon, the easy-to-make breakfast staple that takes a bowl of popcorn from ordinary to extraordinary.

Bacon packs a heavy-handed umami punch that gives the mild-mannered, one-dimensional taste of plain popcorn a tint of savory goodness. Because most bacon is salt-cured, it doubles as a flavor enhancer and sodium source — double win. Bacon also provides a batch of popcorn with protein, making it a perfect post-gym snack. Whether you use pork for a classic taste, turkey for a lighter flavor, beef for a hearty machismo, or a vegan variety for a deceptively meaty taste, any type of bacon can improve the flavor of popcorn.

For the best and boldest flavor, prepare freshly cooked bacon and dice, smash, or crush it into bite-sized pieces. How bacon influences the texture of your popcorn bowl is ultimately your choice. For double the crunch, cook the rashers longer. For a softer, chewier texture that will contrast the brittleness of popcorn, cook the strips for less time. Not in the mood to cook? Bacon bits are a convenient alternative. Whether store-bought or homemade, sprinkle crushed bacon over a bowl of popcorn as a functional garnish or shake it all together for an integrated bacon popcorn experience.