An Expert Explains The Right Way To Make Herb-Infused Cream

Cooking with herbs can be a bit daunting if you don't have a lot of experience using them. But whether you are frying up herbs to create a flavor bomb for an important meal or infusing them into cream to add a delicate layer of subtle, earthy flavor, herbs can elevate any dish from appetizers to desserts. Incorporating an herb-infused cream into a recipe may sound like one of those pro techniques you have to go to a fancy restaurant to experience, but the truth is, it is a skill that any home cook can learn. And with a little help from a professional pastry chef, you can not only learn the skill but master it. Ana De Sa Martins, the Executive Pastry Chef at Stubborn Seed in Miami, shared her expert culinary advice exclusively with Chowhound about infusing herbs into cream. The technique takes an already delicate ingredient and adds a fresh and fragrant flavor to any dish that has a cream component, whether it be a savory dish or a sweet dessert.

"Some herbs are more delicate than others," said De Sa Martins, "but I would say they require some sort of attention when infusing them into cream." She went on to explain that her number one rule is not to let the cream come to a full boil to prevent the herb from turning bitter, which is a potential problem when infusing herbs into cream. "Just like tea," she added, "over-steeping the herbs can make the infusion bitter." Her rule of thumb is steeping the herbs in the cream for no more than 10 to 15 minutes in order to achieve the right flavor.