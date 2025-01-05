An Expert Explains The Right Way To Make Herb-Infused Cream
Cooking with herbs can be a bit daunting if you don't have a lot of experience using them. But whether you are frying up herbs to create a flavor bomb for an important meal or infusing them into cream to add a delicate layer of subtle, earthy flavor, herbs can elevate any dish from appetizers to desserts. Incorporating an herb-infused cream into a recipe may sound like one of those pro techniques you have to go to a fancy restaurant to experience, but the truth is, it is a skill that any home cook can learn. And with a little help from a professional pastry chef, you can not only learn the skill but master it. Ana De Sa Martins, the Executive Pastry Chef at Stubborn Seed in Miami, shared her expert culinary advice exclusively with Chowhound about infusing herbs into cream. The technique takes an already delicate ingredient and adds a fresh and fragrant flavor to any dish that has a cream component, whether it be a savory dish or a sweet dessert.
"Some herbs are more delicate than others," said De Sa Martins, "but I would say they require some sort of attention when infusing them into cream." She went on to explain that her number one rule is not to let the cream come to a full boil to prevent the herb from turning bitter, which is a potential problem when infusing herbs into cream. "Just like tea," she added, "over-steeping the herbs can make the infusion bitter." Her rule of thumb is steeping the herbs in the cream for no more than 10 to 15 minutes in order to achieve the right flavor.
Fresh and dried herbs are not equal, especially when it comes to dessert
Infused whipped creams are always a great addition to desserts, even if you want to go the boozy route, but fresh herbs let you add a smooth and delicate flavor to your sweets. There are plenty of ways to flavor your whipped cream (like this great hack for using cherry pits), but Ana De Sa Martins has some sage advice (pun definitely intended) on using fresh herbs instead of dried. "I will always prefer to use fresh herbs because of the touch of freshness and fragrant notes it adds to desserts," she said, "which, in my opinion, you can't really taste with dried herbs."
This advice can undoubtedly be applied to all types of infused creams. But a technique that works especially well for infused creams for desserts, such as infused whipped creams, De Sa Martins has even more great advice. "If you have time, I also recommend cold infusions for a very deep flavor," she says. "Combine the desired herb — previously torn to release the essential oils — with cream and let it sit in the fridge overnight." Once you have mastered the technique of making herb-infused cream, you can begin experimenting with different flavors and flavor combinations and how they work with different dishes, whether it be baked goods, fresh fruits and berries, or even savory dishes like cream-based sauces and soups.