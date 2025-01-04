How Do You Even Cut Waffle Fries, Anyway?

There's something about waffle fries that makes them perfect for dipping. With their super-crispy texture and nooks and crannies that capture flecks of salt and ketchup (or your chosen dipping sauce), waffle fries are definitely #lifegoals for foodies and home cooks. That's why Chick-fil-A's waffle fries are among our favorite fast-food fries. Part of what makes us crave waffle fries is that they seem too hard to make at home ... but are they? We have a few tricks for making them at home, and it turns out they aren't much more difficult than regular fries.

There are several methods for cutting waffle fries. Some recipes suggest using a mandoline with a waffle blade. This tool is usually available for under $50. It has a flat plane with the edges of two blades meeting in the middle. With a potato placed safely under the hand guard (thus away from your fingers), you simply slide it up and down the plane so that each downward movement creates a slice. A waffle blade has ridges and forms ridged cuts.

The trick for cutting waffle fries with this tool is to cut a slice, rotate the potato about 90 degrees, then cut again. That way, the ridges on each side crisscross for that distinctive waffle shape.