The Award-Winning Michigan Restaurant Known For Its All-You-Can-Eat Chicken

There's nothing quite like a cozy family meal with delicious, crispy chicken as the perfect centerpiece. Chicken is the most popular meat in the United States with the average person consuming about 100.6 pounds in 2022. From Anthony Bourdain's beloved Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken to the best and worst grocery store rotisserie chickens, there are plenty of ways to get the dish on the kitchen table. However, if you are ever in Michigan, you can't miss out on the award-winning restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat family-style chicken dinners.

Zehnder's of Frankenmuth is a highly rated establishment with over 17,000 reviews on Google, a 4.4-star rating. It also won a James Beard America's Classics award in 2020, which recognizes regional eateries that serve "quality food that reflects the character of its community." In a video from the James Beard Foundation on YouTube, Al Zehnder, CEO of Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, said of the restaurant, "It's all about family, it's all about sharing, it's all about getting together."