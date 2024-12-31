The Canned Ingredient José Andrés Brings To Holiday Parties

The ins and outs of attending a holiday party can sometimes be a bit stressful. Should you bring a gift for the hosts or something to share with the other guests? And, if so, what? Food? Alcohol? While a bottle of wine is often the go-to here, chef and humanitarian José Andrés goes a different route — a really different route. "The perfect thing to bring to a holiday party? A few tins of sardines ... even better if you bring some bread and good butter," the Michelin-starred chef wrote on Instagram. He makes no bones about his love of seafood, even believing that more people should use fish skin — which he considers to be one of the best elements of the protein.

Andrés suggests toasting the bread, spreading butter over it, and topping it with a sardine. Even if you're not totally buying into the growing trendiness of canned fish, the way in which Andrés describes this simple dish may make a true believer out of you. "You bring this to your mouth and the crunchiness of the toasted bread, with the creaminess, fattiness of the sardines ... Oh my God, they are so good you wish you were inside the can with them," he said on his "Longer Tables with José Andrés" podcast (via Instagram).