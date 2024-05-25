José Andrés Thinks You're Missing The Best Part Of Grilled Fish

Fish skin is one of the healthiest parts of the fish, and is packed with plenty of fatty omega-3 acids and proteins to help the heart and brain function, as well as to aid in muscle growth. Additionally, the skin comes packed with additional gelatin too, which, much like collagen, can help improve skin health.

Flavor and safety aside, fish skin also makes for a simpler cooking process. While one of the caveats of grilling fish is how easily it can stick and crumble under the heat of the grill, if you leave the skin on, then you don't have to worry so much. Fish skin provides a convenient safety layer between the soft, delicate flesh of the fish and the grill, so it can help widen any margin of error, preventing any flesh from sticking and melting onto your grill grates. Grill your fish skin-side down to prevent the flesh from drying or charring, leaving you with a beautifully warmed, caramelized flesh instead.

In addition to leaving the skin on, José Andrés told Food & Wine that choosing the right heat setting on your grill helps too. "Like always, the key to metal and protein and gelatin and skin is that you need to make sure that the grill is really hot," he shared. "When things are hot, nothing ever sticks." (And when in doubt, you could even try this cheap fix that makes grilled fish taste luxurious.)

