The Cut Of Steak That's One Of The Worst To Make At Home

With some helpful guidance, steak is a food that can flourish in home preparations. Of course, there are lots of important things to know about the cooking technique. If you know how to pan sear steak, reverse sear, or grill meats to perfection, you're already well along the way. However, it's also crucial to select the right steak cut to begin with, knowing which cuts to buy and which to avoid. But out of all the candidates for homemade preparation, the worst option is round steak.

Three steak options come from this primal area: top and bottom round, as well the eye. Derived from a part of the cow just above the hind legs, it's a region that's muscular and used often by the cow. As a result, the region is low on fat marbling and flavor, which are two central qualities to a delicious homemade steak. Throw it on high heat, and you'll get a tough and tasteless steak. Although it's possible to prepare this cut into a delicious meal with other techniques, give it a pass when shopping for a traditional steak night.