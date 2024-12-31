Why You Should Think Twice About Eating Morel Mushrooms

Morel mushrooms are considered a delicacy and are often hidden gems to look out for at farmers markets during their harvest time in the spring. However, while morels are popular for their savory flavor, few people actually know that consuming them can be a risk. In 2023, the CDC and FDA launched an investigation after several customers fell ill following a meal at Dave's Sushi in Bozeman, Montana. Some of the symptoms reported were nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and dizziness. Ultimately, they discovered that morels, all of which were uncooked or undercooked at the restaurant, seemed to be the cause. While the mushrooms were traced to a single distributor, six other locations that prepared the same morels — only fully cooked — reported no illnesses.

So, why are uncooked or improperly cooked morels so dangerous? Well, we don't really know. According to the FDA, the toxins that cause illness in morels aren't currently understood, and even through lab tests, no specific toxin could be pinpointed because so little research on morels has been done.

Speaking with Scientific American, Marian Maxwell from the Puget Sound Mycological Society theorized that morels may contain some form of hydrazine, a cancer-causing chemical found in both true and false morels (a variety of morel that's easily mistaken for the true one), which is used in things like pesticides, rocket fuel, and textile dyes. A 2021 report published in the Fungi Magazine notes that morels could also lead to hemolysis, a process that causes red blood cells to breakdown, but that likely isn't the main reason why people get sick after eating them. Currently, the FDA advises that cooking is the only way to lower the amount of toxins for safer morels, though it doesn't eliminate them entirely.