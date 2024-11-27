The Funky Cheese You Should Try In Your Cheesecake
It's no secret that cheesecake is a dessert for the ages. It's sweet and creamy, rich and decadent, and boasts an endless list of flavor options — including one unusual choice that will challenge everything you know about cheesecake. Blue cheese may be great on crackers, in a salad, and even on top of a perfectly grilled steak, but adding it to a cheesecake lets you take this baked delight in a whole new direction.
Blue cheese is one of those polarizing foods that people either love or hate. And, of course, there are those who haven't yet tried this "moldy" goodness. (If you fall into the blue cheese-hesitant category, here's a handy guide to blue cheeses and how to love them!) But for those ready to dive into the world of savory desserts, blue cheese balances the sugar in a sweet cheesecake and opens up a bounty of possibilities. It's important to remember that the strong flavor of blue cheese can easily overpower a recipe, so a little goes a long way. Be sure to choose a recipe that combines the blue cheese with traditional cheesecake ingredients like cream cheese and sour cream, so you have the optimal blend of sweet, tangy, and savory. This will result in a mouthwatering base that's primed for whatever toppings and add-ins best suit your liking.
How to serve savory blue cheese cheesecake
Funky cheeses already make a welcome dessert on their own, but funky cheesecakes can make an even better one. The sweet and savory combo allows people who like sweet desserts and those who like savory ones to all find a reason to love a blue cheese cheesecake.
The flavor pairs well with so many toppings that the possibilities are nearly endless. The pungent, earthy cheese goes great with pears and figs, nuts like Marcona almonds and candied pecans, or the rich sweetness of a fruity cranberry compote or cherry balsamic glaze. You can also try adding bacon to your cheesecake for a unique breakfast twist to this dish. Crispy or candied bacon tastes especially decadent when drizzled with a warm maple syrup glaze. With topping options that are only limited by your imagination, you can present a blue cheese cheesecake recipe as a sweet and savory dessert, offer it up as a unique appetizer, or bake it into tiny cheesecake bites to serve at a wine tasting party. It also makes the perfect accompaniment to a brunch menu, going beautifully with oven-baked French toast and a fresh fruit salad.