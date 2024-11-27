The Funky Cheese You Should Try In Your Cheesecake

It's no secret that cheesecake is a dessert for the ages. It's sweet and creamy, rich and decadent, and boasts an endless list of flavor options — including one unusual choice that will challenge everything you know about cheesecake. Blue cheese may be great on crackers, in a salad, and even on top of a perfectly grilled steak, but adding it to a cheesecake lets you take this baked delight in a whole new direction.

Blue cheese is one of those polarizing foods that people either love or hate. And, of course, there are those who haven't yet tried this "moldy" goodness. (If you fall into the blue cheese-hesitant category, here's a handy guide to blue cheeses and how to love them!) But for those ready to dive into the world of savory desserts, blue cheese balances the sugar in a sweet cheesecake and opens up a bounty of possibilities. It's important to remember that the strong flavor of blue cheese can easily overpower a recipe, so a little goes a long way. Be sure to choose a recipe that combines the blue cheese with traditional cheesecake ingredients like cream cheese and sour cream, so you have the optimal blend of sweet, tangy, and savory. This will result in a mouthwatering base that's primed for whatever toppings and add-ins best suit your liking.