The Expert Trick That Keeps Nacho Cheese Sauce Melty

Nacho cheese is warm and melty and provides a cozy blanket for dishes like nachos, steamed vegetables, and baked potatoes. If you're serving your nacho cheese right after it's melted, then you don't need to worry about keeping it warm. Just pour it over the food and eat. However, if you're not eating the cheese until later, keeping it warm is of paramount importance, and possibly even problematic. Fortunately, Dan Whalen, blogger at The Food in my Beard and the author of "Nachos for Dinner," has a perfect — if not a bit unconventional — solution to this dilemma.

"This might sound weird but I keep cheese sauce in a thermos," he tells Chowhound. It was an idea that Whalen got from a pal's father, who used an insulated vessel to keep his Thanksgiving gravy hot. After you're done melting your favorite cheese, the same thermos trick keeps your gooey good stuff hot, too.

Whalen has one more tip to impart to ensure that you don't accidentally cool the cheese off before it's time to serve it. A cold bottle equals cold nacho cheese sauce. To sidestep this eventuality, he adds hot water into the insulated bottle to heat up the inner lining. Once he's sure that it's toasty inside, he pours out the water, and pours in the cheese. "If you have a good and well-insulated thermos, it can stay hot for a while!" he says.