José Andrés Tiny Nevada Restaurant Is Hidden In Plain Sight

Both Jaleo and é opened at the end of 2010 alongside the opening of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and é shows no signs of slowing down. Reservations can be made up to three months in advance. As each month becomes available, it's quickly snapped up (that said, keep an eye out for cancellations). Walk through the bigger, busier Jaleo and pass into é to find the vibrant and eclectically decorated room featuring a bright red wall on one side and a sparkling black floor.

The restaurant seats up to nine people, twice each night. This cadre of diners sit at a golden counter catered to by a half-dozen staff, including a dedicated sommelier, and often executive chef Eric Suniga. Dinner will set you back $490 per person, with beverage pairings running an additional $150 to $600 (you might ask if Andrés' ultimate gin & tonic is available). As you work your way through anywhere from 20 to 25 small courses, expect to ask questions and interact continuously with the staff.

This isn't the only hidden or semi-hidden project from Andrés and his team. In 2003, he opened the Washington D.C. destination minibar, a 12-seat chef's counter alongside the cocktail lounge barmini, featuring a full multi-course dinner for $350 per person. And in 2021, in Chicago, he opened a speakeasy-style cocktail bar named Pigtail beneath that city's outpost of Jaleo.