The Ingredient Mistake That Causes Deflated Cakes

Appearances are always important when it comes to food, but this is doubly — nay, triply — true of cake. A cake should be the ultimate showstopper — eye-catching, photo-worthy, memorable from the very first glance, to say nothing of the first bite. There are few sights in the culinary world more depressing than a sunken cake. Putting in all that effort only to end up with a deflated dessert can make a baker feel equally deflated inside. Fortunately, avoiding sunken cakes is a cinch if you know what causes the trouble.

Many things can cause deflated cakes – using the wrong size or shape of cake pan, overmixing the batter, baking at the wrong temperature, not baking the cake long enough, and more. However, most of these pitfalls can be avoided if you stay true to the recipe and follow each detail. There's one mistake though, that can slip right past you. If you follow a recipe to a T and still end up with a sunken cake, it's probably because you used expired baking soda or baking powder.

Baking soda and baking powder are common leavening agents used in baking cakes. A leavening agent is any ingredient that introduces air bubbles into a batter or dough, making it rise. If you use baking soda or powder that has passed its prime, you won't get very many air bubbles in the mix, and your cake won't rise properly.

