Fresh Or Dried Peppers: What's The Best Choice For Homemade Hot Sauce?

There are more options than ever if you like your food with a dash of heat. In addition to spice-heavy cuisine, there are plenty of hot sauces that are actually worthy of your pantry space. And if those are still not hitting the spot, you can always take on crafting a spicy condiment into your own hands. When setting out to build a mix, you may wonder: Are fresh or dried peppers the better choice?

Turns out, there are many potential routes for homemade hot sauce. So to help navigate the options, Chowhound has exclusive advice from Noah Chaimberg. As the founder and CEO of Heatonist, he is well-versed in hot sauces. You've likely seen his products on hit internet series "Hot Ones." According to Chaimberg, it's possible to craft a delicious hot sauce with either one. "Whether you use fresh or dried peppers is totally up to you!" he says. "It's personal preference and what works with the vibe you're going for."

Just know that each type appeals to a specific palate. Reach for the raw peppers, and you'll get a bright, fruity, and tart sauce. Meanwhile with dried peppers in the mix, earthy and smoky flavors will be the more prominent notes. So rather than wondering which pepper type is best, consider such qualities to build your ideal flavor.