Pork Chorizo Is The Bold Chili Meat Swap For Big Smoky Flavor

Chili is a staple in weekly dinner time rotations for most households. It's flavorful, filling, and versatile enough that you can mix and match ingredients based on personal preferences. While ground beef is usually seen in classic chili recipes, proteins ranging from chicken to venison to three different types of beans can be featured in a pot of chili. However, if you're looking to win a chili cookoff or just simply shake up your usual menu, using pork chorizo will provide bold, smoky flavors that are sure to be a hit. For a carnivore's dream, you could even add both chorizo and ground beef and serve up a hearty chili con carne.

There are a couple of different kinds of chorizo, and knowing how they differ is important before deciding on which one you want to use in your chili. Mexican chorizo is sold raw, usually in a casing, while Spanish chorizo is cured and can therefore be eaten as is -– no cooking required. Mexican chorizo is the best option for chili, as you can brown the meat beforehand to lock in the juices and flavors. Since Spanish chorizo is cured, it has a texture and mouthfeel akin to salami, so it's better suited for a charcuterie board or even an exciting chorizo, chickpea, and feta salad.