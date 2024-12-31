The Forgotten History Of The Burger Queen Fast Food Chain

While the name Burger Queen may lead you to believe that someone has just confused the very similarly named Burger King fast food franchise with its lesser-known monarch partner, the two aren't related at all. The once-popular American restaurant Druther's was actually opened as the very first Burger Queen in 1956 in Winter Haven, Florida.

There are a plethora of reasons that Burger Queen was eventually renamed –- the common confusion with the Burger King trademark being one of them -– but the initial issues arose when the first Burger Queen restaurant was to be opened in North London in 1979. Burger Queen restaurants were called Huckleberry's in the United Kingdom in consideration of the royal family. On top of this dilemma, obtaining a trademark for Burger Queen was nearly impossible outside of the United States because of the brand name's similarity to Burger King. The restaurant was rebranded as Druther's in 1980.