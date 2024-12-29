The Washington DC Restaurant That Serves 1 Million Meals A Year
You may have a guesstimate at how many meals McDonald's has served, as they've made a point of making the information well-known on their signage over the years. But what about independent restaurants? It's rare to find that kind of detail on the menu of your local spot, but the statistics may surprise you. In fact, one U.S. restaurant can lay claim to a pretty staggering number of meals served.
Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington D.C. has been in business since 1856, back when it was a saloon. It's been relocated repeatedly over the century and a half since, but today the restaurant occupies a space on 15th Street NW — an address familiar to a great many diners as indicated by its annual output of meals: 1 million, according to Restaurant Business.
For context, a mainstay like Junior's in Brooklyn serves a little over 500,000 meals annually, while the ultra fine-dining destination Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan (one of the few three-star Michelin restaurants in the U.S.) reportedly clocks in just shy of 40,000 diners every year. That said, the sales totals between the latter ritzy restaurant and Old Ebbitt Grill are similar, thanks to the average check disparity (a whopping $750 for Eleven Madison Park versus $54 for Old Ebbitt Grill).
What makes Old Ebbitt Grill special
By the numbers, Old Ebbitt Grill is impressive for more than just the meals dished out. There are 300 employees on the team that help facilitate service of up to 2,000 diners every day. When it comes to the extensive selection of dishes on the restaurant's menus, those 1 million meals could include The Old Town City Hall brunch, featuring pancakes, eggs, a protein, and a choice of home fries, grits, or fruit; Oysters Royale from the raw bar; or a flourless chocolate torte for dessert.
This Washington D.C. mainstay is known for more than its food and history, though. It offers diners a stunning selection of artworks, with ceiling murals and paintings by a variety of artists who hail from all over the globe, from Nantucket to Australia, as well as fixtures like antique clocks and handrails that are considered heirlooms and have been rescued from previous locations or other landmarks. Washington D.C. has some great culinary treasures, but whether you happen to be a returning regular to Old Ebbitt Grill or you feel newly inspired to journey to this historic restaurant as part of your dining plan for 24 hours in D.C., you'll be participating in a long legacy of culinary excellence and enjoying one of the millions of meals served at a modern history-maker.