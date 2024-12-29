The Washington DC Restaurant That Serves 1 Million Meals A Year

You may have a guesstimate at how many meals McDonald's has served, as they've made a point of making the information well-known on their signage over the years. But what about independent restaurants? It's rare to find that kind of detail on the menu of your local spot, but the statistics may surprise you. In fact, one U.S. restaurant can lay claim to a pretty staggering number of meals served.

Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington D.C. has been in business since 1856, back when it was a saloon. It's been relocated repeatedly over the century and a half since, but today the restaurant occupies a space on 15th Street NW — an address familiar to a great many diners as indicated by its annual output of meals: 1 million, according to Restaurant Business.

For context, a mainstay like Junior's in Brooklyn serves a little over 500,000 meals annually, while the ultra fine-dining destination Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan (one of the few three-star Michelin restaurants in the U.S.) reportedly clocks in just shy of 40,000 diners every year. That said, the sales totals between the latter ritzy restaurant and Old Ebbitt Grill are similar, thanks to the average check disparity (a whopping $750 for Eleven Madison Park versus $54 for Old Ebbitt Grill).