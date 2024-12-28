The Simple Frosting Swap You Need For Ridiculously Delicious Cookies

While the average Pillsbury or Betty Crocker frosting is absolutely delicious in a pinch, there's a type of homemade icing to swap them for on cookies or cakes that will make a good dessert into a great one: cannoli frosting.

A cannoli is a tubular Italian dessert made of fried dough piped with a cream filling. The thing that makes these desserts stand out compared to other sweet treats, however, is the fact cannoli filling is often made using ricotta and mascarpone cheese. While the other flavors in the cream are dependent on the baker's taste — like the inclusion of cinnamon or chocolate chips — it, like most frostings, is also usually made with powdered sugar and vanilla extract.

This unique concoction spread on a delicious, warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie is to die for. You can even make cookie cups and pipe them with homemade cannoli filling. Compared to regular store-bought frosting, which can be too sweet, this substitute provides a fresh, yummy tang that comes from the various cheeses used in its recipe.