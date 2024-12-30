Why You Should Avoid Ordering Fried Food For Delivery

When you're craving something greasy and crispy, nothing hits the spot quite like something fried, be it chicken or fish, cheese sticks or pickles. Unfortunately, when you get a hankering for something fried and can't head to the restaurant yourself, getting your greasy goods delivered might not be the best idea. As it turns out, fried food is one of the things you should avoid ordering for delivery unless you want a soggy mess.

Food delivery is often pretty slow, depending on where you live and how busy the restaurant you're ordering from is. This can have devastating effects on your crispy fried goods because the longer they sit around, the mushier they'll get. This is because when the hot fried food is packaged, condensation will begin to form as the food cools down. Now, when the food is stuck inside the container, there is nowhere for this moisture to go but back onto your fried goods. Sadly, this means the crunchy fried coating of your food will gradually get soggier and mushier the longer it sits.

Don't get too discouraged, though, because we know how irresistible fried food can be. The good news is that if you do order fried food and find it's gotten soggy on the way over, there is a way you can crisp it back up. You just need an air fryer.