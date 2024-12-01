Can You Freeze A Costco Pumpkin Pie For Later?

For pumpkin pie lovers, a perfect slice may be a once-a-year experience, which means the stakes are high for it to be flawless. And for Costco fans, that may mean that it comes from only one source: the warehouse store's beloved bakery.

Maybe that's thanks to Costco's loyalty to a particular variety of pumpkin or some other kind of Kirkland brand magic, but this pie's popularity has made getting a hold of one on the week of a holiday a major challenge. Hours-long lines have been reported in some cases, which isn't exactly convenient if you need to be at home preparing a multi-course meal — or even simply handling a standard holiday to-do list. The soundest strategy for avoiding the chaos of last-minute pie purchasing is to shop early, but that can compromise freshness.

This raises the critical question, can you freeze your Costco pumpkin pie? And thankfully, the answer is yes. There may be clever secret ingredients for an easy no-bake pumpkin pie and plenty of mistakes to avoid when making one from scratch for the holidays, but by ensuring that you have the process down pat for freezing your pie, you can avoid the biggest faux pas.