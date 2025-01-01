The Genius Trick To Make Cold Butter Toast-Ready

Okay, but what if you have cold butter and no vegetable peeler? Good news! You need not despair as there are plenty of kitchen tools that can get the job done just as well. Microplanes, for example, can finely shred your cold butter into tiny, meltable strips. This will work especially well if you want the butter to melt quickly and evenly over your toast, as the grate of a microplane is very small. In fact, it's often used to shave foods such as truffle or nutmeg which require a great amount of precision. Simply grate your butter directly over your toasted bread and voila! You have a perfectly buttered piece of toast.

You can also use a box grater in the same fashion, but it will give you less precise coverage of your bread. You can use either a small grate or a large one, though the latter will produce thicker curls of butter which might take longer to fully melt onto your bread. Grating butter is also a clever hack for baking that can lead to flakier bakes.

Now, if you aren't equipped with any of these tools, you can still use the basic principle of the hack. Since butter melts faster in smaller pieces, cut it into thin strips before placing it on your toast. And if you are toasting two slices of bread, you can place these tabs of butter between the slices. The trapped heat from the two will help your butter melt faster (all while buttering both slices). No matter what you do, never use a microwave — it's the absolute worst way to soften cold butter.