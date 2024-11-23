Tom Hanks' Signature Drink Is An Unexpected Concoction

Tom Hanks is a national treasure, so people tend to hear him out on his ideas, even when they're a bit unconventional. The Oscar-winning actor has a taste for an unusual alcoholic beverage, which he discovered by chance one evening when his companions were drinking champagne. As Hanks explained during a 2023 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," he's "not a big drinker" and normally sticks to Diet Coke when he goes out. However, wishing to take part in the celebratory champagne drinking, Hanks decided to ask for a shot of the bubbly beverage — poured directly into his glass of Diet Coke.

While those at Hanks' table initially dubbed his request "insane," they changed their tune after tasting it. "They said, 'Ooh, you know what? That's pretty good?'" Hanks recalled to Stephen Colbert. The two stars then sampled the unlikely drink on air, and Colbert admitted it was "strangely, strikingly, shamefully good." The talk show host joked that the beverage is "like an American Aperol spritz" and suggested a name for it.

"We have a Tom Collins, [now] we have the Tom Hanks," Colbert said. Hanks approved of the name, but ultimately had an alternative title he'd already thought up: Diet Cokagne. If you like to pair caffeine with cocktails, forget espresso martinis and try Hanks' unexpected concoction. Just be prepared to get some strange looks when you do.