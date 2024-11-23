Tom Hanks' Signature Drink Is An Unexpected Concoction
Tom Hanks is a national treasure, so people tend to hear him out on his ideas, even when they're a bit unconventional. The Oscar-winning actor has a taste for an unusual alcoholic beverage, which he discovered by chance one evening when his companions were drinking champagne. As Hanks explained during a 2023 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," he's "not a big drinker" and normally sticks to Diet Coke when he goes out. However, wishing to take part in the celebratory champagne drinking, Hanks decided to ask for a shot of the bubbly beverage — poured directly into his glass of Diet Coke.
While those at Hanks' table initially dubbed his request "insane," they changed their tune after tasting it. "They said, 'Ooh, you know what? That's pretty good?'" Hanks recalled to Stephen Colbert. The two stars then sampled the unlikely drink on air, and Colbert admitted it was "strangely, strikingly, shamefully good." The talk show host joked that the beverage is "like an American Aperol spritz" and suggested a name for it.
"We have a Tom Collins, [now] we have the Tom Hanks," Colbert said. Hanks approved of the name, but ultimately had an alternative title he'd already thought up: Diet Cokagne. If you like to pair caffeine with cocktails, forget espresso martinis and try Hanks' unexpected concoction. Just be prepared to get some strange looks when you do.
Other cocktails made with Diet Coke
The Diet Cokagne might be a bit strange, but Tom Hanks isn't alone in his desire to mix the beloved soda with alcohol. If you're looking for something a bit more interesting than a rum and Diet Coke, there are plenty of other cocktail options that utilize the mixer. Cherry and Diet Coke are a perfect flavor pairing, so combining the soda with cherry vodka or liqueur makes for a sweet and refreshing drink. You can even use Irish cream and garnish the cocktail with a cherry for a little extra pizazz. If you're more of a gin person, you can make a Diet Coke julep with gin, mint liqueur, Diet Coke, and mint leaves.
Additionally, Coca-Cola's biggest competitor Pepsi has been promoting an unorthodox recipe using its cola soda in recent years that can be upgraded with liquor. While Pilk, the combination of Pepsi and milk, made an appearance on the 1970s sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," it had a resurgence in 2022 when Lindsay Lohan drank it during a Pepsi commercial. You can spike your Pilk with your spirit of choice, or if you're brave enough, you could try pouring some milk into your glass of Diet Cokagne.