What Makes Spumante Wine Different From Champagne?

Champagne has long been associated with luxury, and is the drink of choice for toasting milestones like birthdays, promotions, and everything in between. Its effervescent bubbles and distinct, fruity flavor set it apart from other sparkling wines. However, Champagne is not always the easiest thing to find. Authentic Champagne is produced only in the Champagne region of France, and intricate production rules, including specific grape varieties and the time it takes to properly age a bottle, limit its availability. Moreover, its global high demand has greatly driven up prices and made it even more challenging for the average person to get their hands on a genuine bottle — a reality that has become even more serious in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These classy bottles haven't completely disappeared, though. You can even buy Champagne at Costco, in fact. But the effort it can take to find some good bubbly has led people to explore other, more accessible sparkling wine options, such as those in the spumante category. But what exactly separates these two drinks? We're here to explore the complex answer to that question.