How Carla Hall Adds More Flavor To Egg Salad

If you're open to making your own mayonnaise, the chive route is sure to turn your egg salad into something so much better. Still, if you're not interested in putting forth the effort for the homemade version, or you feel funny about eating raw eggs, you can also make chive mayonnaise using the store-bought mayo you probably already have in your fridge. The emulsion of eggs and oil is done for you, but you can still use the same add-ons that chef Carla Hall suggests.

Add some Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and fresh chives to a bowl of mayonnaise (add everything to taste), seasoning it with salt along the way. For an even punchier flavor, Hall adds distilled vinegar to her original recipe, which gives a tangy acidity in addition to the lemon juice and mustard. Mix everything together, adding more or less of an ingredient depending on what you prefer, until you reach the perfect blend of fresh chives, rich mayo, and tangy aftertaste. From there, make the egg salad the same way you would with regular mayonnaise. Start by adding a little bit, then incorporate more until you reach the salad's desired texture. You can let it sit in the fridge for a while to let the flavors blend even more or dig in right away.