The Ingredient That Makes Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Spicy

We feel some of you shaking your heads, so we'll come out and say it: Spiciness is a spectrum that's often up for debate. Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce might not have you sweating or grasping desperately for a glass of milk — which may be one of the many reasons why Taco Bell has never opened a successful restaurant in Mexico — but officially, it's still considered to have a degree of spice. So, what's the secret ingredient that gives it some heat?

Turns out, it's not pepper, fresh jalapeño, or paprika. Rather, the fast food chain uses a small amount of jalapeño purée to spice up the cheese that tops your nachos, fills your Crunchwrap Supreme, and serves as a dipping sauce for your quesadilla. There you have it: another little-known secret about Taco Bell to impress your friends with on a chill night out.