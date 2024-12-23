The Ingredient That Makes Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Spicy
We feel some of you shaking your heads, so we'll come out and say it: Spiciness is a spectrum that's often up for debate. Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce might not have you sweating or grasping desperately for a glass of milk — which may be one of the many reasons why Taco Bell has never opened a successful restaurant in Mexico — but officially, it's still considered to have a degree of spice. So, what's the secret ingredient that gives it some heat?
Turns out, it's not pepper, fresh jalapeño, or paprika. Rather, the fast food chain uses a small amount of jalapeño purée to spice up the cheese that tops your nachos, fills your Crunchwrap Supreme, and serves as a dipping sauce for your quesadilla. There you have it: another little-known secret about Taco Bell to impress your friends with on a chill night out.
Fan-favorite ways to up the heat
If nacho cheese-level spice just isn't enough for you, you're not alone; truly, Taco Bell's speedy drive-thru line may be more of a draw for regular customers than the food's exact flavor notes. But creative fast food connoisseurs have found ways to up the heat for their favorite menu options. The first option is to request an add-on of fresh, chopped jalapeños, although this may cost you extra.
If you're looking for something free, look no further than the chain's famous sauce packet lineup. Taco Bell offers mild, hot, fire, and diablo hot sauce packets, all free of charge. The mild and hot sauces are even on the list of Taco Bell's gluten-free menu items. So go forth and burn your taste buds, whether by jalapeño purée or something hotter.